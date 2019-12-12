Derailed train in Saskatchewan released 1.5 million litres of oil: TSB

LANIGAN, Sask. — The Transportation Safety Board says Monday’s fiery Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailment in Saskatchewan involved the estimated release of 1.5 million litres of oil.

The resulting fire forced the temporary closure of Highway 16 due to thick, black smoke.

The TSB says 33 oil tank cars and one hopper car derailed near Guernsey, 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

Of the derailed cars, about 20 were breached and spilled out product “and became engulfed in a large pool fire which burned for approximately 24 hours,” the board said Wednesday in a release.

“About 19 of the cars lost their entire loads releasing an estimated 1.5 million litres of product to either the ground or atmosphere.

“A more precise determination of the tank car damage and the amount of product released will be made as product is recovered and the investigation progresses.”

There were no injuries and no waterways were affected.

The TSB noted the findings are preliminary and subject to change.

Earlier this week, Saskatchewan’s public safety agency said there was no risk to the public.

It said damaged rail cars have been removed from the site and there are plans to transport the remaining cars when safe to do so.

Environmental protection officers were monitoring the site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press