District of Taylor releases ‘What We Heard Report’

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor released its ‘What We Heard Report’ for December 2019.

The report, prepared by Urban Systems, is a review of the District’s core services and performance within the District’s various departments.

To get a better understanding of what services residents need and the level of quality they are receiving from those services, a survey was released in September and is open for public input until February 2020.

From the public input collected so far, the report finds that community safety, affordable housing, and access to health care are some of the top concerns for residents.

When it came to advantages and unique assets to Taylor, the report finds that residents feel that the District is a friendly community and offers excellent community facilities.

the full report can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.