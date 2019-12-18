News

District of Taylor releases ‘What We Heard Report’

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club prepares for the upcoming season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With winter starting to settle in across the Peace Region, the Whiskey...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Beavers harvesting timber as part of BC Hydro’s most memorable outages of 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released its annual list of the most memorable outages...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Alzheimer Society of BC looking to end stigma as part of January’s awareness campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A campaign is coming to Northern British Columbia this January to help...
Read more
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor released its ‘What We Heard Report’ for December 2019.

The report, prepared by Urban Systems, is a review of the District’s core services and performance within the District’s various departments.

To get a better understanding of what services residents need and the level of quality they are receiving from those services, a survey was released in September and is open for public input until February 2020.

- Advertisement -

From the public input collected so far, the report finds that community safety, affordable housing, and access to health care are some of the top concerns for residents.

When it came to advantages and unique assets to Taylor, the report finds that residents feel that the District is a friendly community and offers excellent community facilities.

the full report can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.

Previous articleRemember to prioritize your mental health this holiday season
Next articleAlzheimer Society of BC looking to end stigma as part of January’s awareness campaign

More Articles Like This

Beavers harvesting timber as part of BC Hydro’s most memorable outages of 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released its annual list of the most memorable outages of 2019.
Read more

Alzheimer Society of BC looking to end stigma as part of January’s awareness campaign

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A campaign is coming to Northern British Columbia this January to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.
Read more

Remember to prioritize your mental health this holiday season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While the holidays can be filled with tidings of comfort and joy, for some it can be...
Read more

Indigenous groups didn’t approach pipeline consultation in good faith: Lawyer

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A lawyer for Trans Mountain Corp. is defending the government's consultation with Indigenous groups over the Crown corporation's operation and construction of its pipeline project. Maureen Killoran...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv