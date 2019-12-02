Doig River First Nations donates $2,500 to Salvation Army Hamper Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Doig River First Nations Chief Trevor Makadahay and Council made a cheque presentation on Monday, December 2, to the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

According to Executive Director of the Salvation Army Northern Centre of Hope, Cameron Eggie, this is the second year that Doig River has stepped up to make a $2,500 contribution towards the Salvation Army’s Hamper Program.

Through a partnership between the Salvation Army and Doig River, Eggie says this donation will pay for about 30 percent of the overall hamper expenses.

To date, the Salvation Army has 221 hamper applications and are working hard to create the hampers before the December 19 give-away date.

Donations can be dropped off at the Community & Family Services office, at 10116 100 Avenue, or at Christmas Central located in the Totem Mall.