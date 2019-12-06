News

Doig River First Nations makes donation to Women’s Resource Society

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Doig River First Nations has made another donation to the community as part of their on-going Christmas donation efforts.

On Friday, December 6, Doig River Council made a donation to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

According to Doig Councillor, Brittany Brinkworth, instead of Doig staff doing a gift exchange, they decided this year to do a donation to the Women’s Resource Society.

Brinkworth says they coordinated with Outreach & Housing Coordinator, Lisa Jewell, to see what items were in most demand and then collected donations from their community members, primarily of food and winter clothing.

Earlier in the week, Doig made a $2,500 donation to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program.

Brinkworth says they are challenging other communities to step up and help out by making donations to local organizations.

