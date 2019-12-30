E-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia’s 9-1-1 dispatch centre, E-Comm, has released its Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019.
According to E-Comm, some of the general questions received by 9-1-1 call takers this year included asking for information about local water restrictions and a caller wondering why traffic was so bad.
E-Comm says checking with municipalities or DriveBC is the right source for these questions, not 9-1-1 or police non-emergency lines.
Other calls included complaints about the size of a parking spot to being denied access to a washroom at a gas station.
E-Comm says this list is to educate and remind British Columbians about the proper use for using the emergency service.
E-Comm is responsible for 99 percent of the province’s 9-1-1 call volume and handled more than 1.6million 9-1-1 calls in 2019.
The Top 10 List can be found below:
- To complain hotel parking spot was too small
- To complain hair salon didn’t style their hair properly
- To complain their neighbour was vacuuming late at night
- Because they were upset the coin laundry machine didn’t have enough water
- To enquire why traffic was so bad
- To request police bring a shovel to dig their car out of the snow in front of their house
- Because police are being ‘too loud’ responding to an emergency and requesting that they should come back in the morning
- To get information about water restrictions
- To report a broken ATM machine
- Because a gas station wouldn’t let them use the washroom