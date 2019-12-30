E-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia’s 9-1-1 dispatch centre, E-Comm, has released its Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019.

According to E-Comm, some of the general questions received by 9-1-1 call takers this year included asking for information about local water restrictions and a caller wondering why traffic was so bad.

E-Comm says checking with municipalities or DriveBC is the right source for these questions, not 9-1-1 or police non-emergency lines.

Other calls included complaints about the size of a parking spot to being denied access to a washroom at a gas station.

E-Comm says this list is to educate and remind British Columbians about the proper use for using the emergency service.

E-Comm is responsible for 99 percent of the province’s 9-1-1 call volume and handled more than 1.6million 9-1-1 calls in 2019.

The Top 10 List can be found below: