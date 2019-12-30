NewsRegional

E-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

By Scott Brooks

E-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

Fort St. John Huskies to play two home games to kick off the new year

Province plans to continue making BC cleaner and stronger in 2020

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – British Columbia’s 9-1-1 dispatch centre, E-Comm, has released its Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019.

According to E-Comm, some of the general questions received by 9-1-1 call takers this year included asking for information about local water restrictions and a caller wondering why traffic was so bad.

E-Comm says checking with municipalities or DriveBC is the right source for these questions, not 9-1-1 or police non-emergency lines.

Other calls included complaints about the size of a parking spot to being denied access to a washroom at a gas station.

E-Comm says this list is to educate and remind British Columbians about the proper use for using the emergency service.

E-Comm is responsible for 99 percent of the province’s 9-1-1 call volume and handled more than 1.6million 9-1-1 calls in 2019.

The Top 10 List can be found below:

  1. To complain hotel parking spot was too small
  2. To complain hair salon didn’t style their hair properly
  3. To complain their neighbour was vacuuming late at night
  4. Because they were upset the coin laundry machine didn’t have enough water
  5. To enquire why traffic was so bad
  6. To request police bring a shovel to dig their car out of the snow in front of their house
  7. Because police are being ‘too loud’ responding to an emergency and requesting that they should come back in the morning
  8. To get information about water restrictions
  9. To report a broken ATM machine
  10. Because a gas station wouldn’t let them use the washroom
