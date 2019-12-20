Enbridge to make expansions to T-South Pipeline

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Officials from Enbridge made a presentation to the City of Prince George Council on December 16 regarding the company’s Transportation-South Pipeline Reliability and Expansion Program.

Rikki Beaudet and Catherine Pennington, Enbridge’s lead of Community and Indigenous Engagement, made the presentation to Council.

Beginning next spring, Pennington says Enbridge will begin a project to install three new compressors in the Prince George region along its T-South pipeline which runs natural gas from just south of Chetwynd to the United States border.

The compressors will be placed near McLeod Lake, Summit Lake and Hixon, and Prince George will be the service centre for all three construction sites.

This project is expected to create 300 jobs and will be operational by late-2021.

The full presentation can be viewed on the City of Prince George’s website.