Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold ‘A Cheerful Christmas’ craft and vendor market on December 14

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association will be presenting ‘A Cheerful Christmas’ craft and vendor market.

Taking place Saturday, December 14, this craft market is a fundraiser for the non-profit Cheer club.

According to organizers, all funds raised will go to help fund new equipment, coach training, athlete bonding and assist in filling more of the club’s needs.

The Energetic Edge Cheer Association was founded in May of 2015, with the desire to bring the sport of All-Star Cheerleading to the community.

‘A Cheerful Christmas’ craft & vendor market is taking place on Saturday, December 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

Admission is $3.00 and will include a door prize ticket. Kids 10 and under are free.

Additional door prize tickets can be purchased for $2.00 with proceeds going to the Women’s Resource Society.

For more information, you can visit the ‘A Cheerful Christmas’ page on Facebook.