Financial Empowerment: Investments Workshop hosted by the Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

FORT St. JOHN, B.C. – The Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John are hosting a Financial Empowerment: Investments Workshop.

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at 6:30 PM held at the Community Bridge, located at 10142- 101st Avenue.

The event is said to be an interactive and informative workshop designed to teach investment terminology and concepts for comfortable retirement planning.

Advertisement

Topic to be covered include;

Role of a financial planner

Building your portfolio

Plan to live comfortably in retirement years

Your future by design

For tickets to the event; CLICK HERE