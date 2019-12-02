Financial Empowerment: Investments Workshop hosted by the Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John

FORT St. JOHN, B.C. – The Money Savvy Women of Fort St. John are hosting a Financial Empowerment: Investments Workshop.
Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at 6:30 PM held at the Community Bridge, located at 10142- 101st Avenue.
The event is said to be an interactive and informative workshop designed to teach investment terminology and concepts for comfortable retirement planning.
Topic to be covered include;
- Role of a financial planner
- Building your portfolio
- Plan to live comfortably in retirement years
- Your future by design
For tickets to the event; CLICK HERE