News

Financial Literacy workshop on teaching kids about money

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men's Health and Teddy Bear...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a workshop on the goals and challenges of raising money-smart kids.

On Wednesday, December the 4th from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM the Literacy Society is providing an opportunity for learning so you can teach your children valuable money management skills.

The objectives for participants include;

  • obtain information and tips to raise kids who are financially independent and responsible
  • better understand the challenges of raising money-smart kids
  • learn how to address age-appropriate money-related topics with young kids, pre-teens, teenagers and emerging adults
- Advertisement -

This is a free workshop for adults, yet registration is required to reserve a seat as space is limited.

The event is taking place at #201 10136 100 Avenue

To register please call 250-785-2110 or visit the Eventbrite link

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

Previous articleCanada Energy Regulator releases new long-term energy outlook
Next articleOil and gas production forecast to rise despite lower energy use per person: CER

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and the recovery of a significant...
Read more

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to Councillors regarding the proposal of...
Read more

Canada Energy Regulator releases new long-term energy outlook

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator has released its long-term energy outlook. The long-term energy outlook explores how...
Read more

BC SPCA’s North Peace Branch is seeking help with medical costs for a little senior dog, Mistletoe.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA’s North Peace Branch is seeking your help with medical costs for Mistletoe, a little...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv