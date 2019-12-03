Financial Literacy workshop on teaching kids about money

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a workshop on the goals and challenges of raising money-smart kids.
On Wednesday, December the 4th from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM the Literacy Society is providing an opportunity for learning so you can teach your children valuable money management skills.
The objectives for participants include;
- obtain information and tips to raise kids who are financially independent and responsible
- better understand the challenges of raising money-smart kids
- learn how to address age-appropriate money-related topics with young kids, pre-teens, teenagers and emerging adults
This is a free workshop for adults, yet registration is required to reserve a seat as space is limited.
The event is taking place at #201 10136 100 Avenue
To register please call 250-785-2110 or visit the Eventbrite link
