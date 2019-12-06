First leg of Speed Skating Canada Cup this weekend in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first leg of the Speed Skating Canada Cup is taking place this weekend, December 6 to the 8, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John.

According to Speed Skating Meet Coordinator, Darren Guliov, approximately 75 to 80 speed skaters from across Canada will be competing in various long track races.

Out of those competing, Guliov says six or seven speed skaters will be representing the Fort St. John Elks at this event.

The Cup is an event where skaters accumulate points towards the end-of-season Canadian rankings, which are used to help select athletes who will be nominated for a chance to be on the national team program for the following season.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and admission is free.

The Speed Skating Canada Cup runs today, Friday, until Sunday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can visit Speed Skating Canada’s website.