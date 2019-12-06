Sports

First leg of Speed Skating Canada Cup this weekend in Fort St John

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies look to win 8th game in a row this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Saturday, December...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

First leg of Speed Skating Canada Cup this weekend in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first leg of the Speed Skating Canada Cup is taking...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Doig River First Nations makes donation to Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Doig River First Nations has made another donation to the community as...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first leg of the Speed Skating Canada Cup is taking place this weekend, December 6 to the 8, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in Fort St. John.

According to Speed Skating Meet Coordinator, Darren Guliov, approximately 75 to 80 speed skaters from across Canada will be competing in various long track races.

Out of those competing, Guliov says six or seven speed skaters will be representing the Fort St. John Elks at this event.

- Advertisement -

The Cup is an event where skaters accumulate points towards the end-of-season Canadian rankings, which are used to help select athletes who will be nominated for a chance to be on the national team program for the following season.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and admission is free.

The Speed Skating Canada Cup runs today, Friday, until Sunday at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can visit Speed Skating Canada’s website.

Previous articleDoig River First Nations makes donation to Women’s Resource Society
Next articleFort St John Huskies look to win 8th game in a row this Saturday

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Huskies look to win 8th game in a row this Saturday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Saturday, December 7, to Grande Prairie as...
Read more

Russia beats Canada West in World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A piece of the World Junior A Hockey Challenge was in Fort St. John on Thursday...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips. Each week,...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games this weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road for two games this weekend.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv