Formula Contractors Ltd. awarded amongst Highway Contractors in B.C. by the Provincial Government

VICTORIA, B.C. – Several contractors behind some of British Columbia’s most important transportation and infrastructure projects in 2019 were recognized at the B.C. Highways Contractor Awards.

The luncheon took place at the Victoria Conference Centre on Friday, December 6th, 2019. The B.C. Highway’s Contractor of the Year Award of Excellence recognizes excellence in the delivery of transportation infrastructure projects.

The award of excellence for bridges and structures in 2019 went to Formula Contractors Ltd. for replacing the Bowlder Creek culvert on Highway 97 near Chetwynd with a 30.5 metre, two-lane bridge and new highway approaches. The project also included stream channel stabilization work and environmental management. When the fish salvage was delayed, Formula Contractors worked extra hours to complete the under-span riprap to keep the girder delivery and placement on schedule. Working with the Moberly Lake Band as environmental observers, Formula Contractors and its partners completed this project on time and under budget.

Transportation contractors make seismic upgrades to keep roads safe, build relationships with local communities to minimize traffic flow disruption during construction, respond to emergency situations, and work within short construction windows and sometimes adverse conditions to ensure roads and bridges are safe and reliable.

The categories for this year’s awards included bridges and structures, grading, paving, road and bridge maintenance, and community service.

For a list of the winners in the award categories; CLICK HERE