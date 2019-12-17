Fort Nelson Emergency Services Community Christmas Dinner

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The tradition continues with the 27th Community Christmas Dinner.

Being held at the NRR Recreation Recreation Centre in the Community Hall on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 from 1 pm – 7 pm. The community is welcome to a festive meal of turkey, ham, potatoes, peas corn and bun. This meal typically feeds 1500 people.

Over 100 dinner deliveries are sent into the community by emergency services volunteers to seniors, disabled people, or workers who cannot attend.

Fort Nelson Emergency Services Christmas Dinner Society shares they have been serving free Christmas dinners for now 27 years. Driven by community spirit this event is kept alive.

The dinner has changed and evolved over time but was originally started as a way to feed families in need and workers who were far from home.

According to Treasurer Rob Cheyne, the dinner has grown into one of Fort Nelson’s biggest events. Cheyne shares the success is thanks to 50+ volunteers, local businesses that support, and restaurants and grocery stores that lend us their capacity to pull this all together.

The Santa Parade starts around 10 am after hospital visits and Santa arrives by helicopter, landing outside the NR. Rec Centre at 1 pm and visits with children until 5:30 pm.

Over 400 age-appropriate gifts are given out to children 12 years of age and younger.

For more information you can email; info@comunitydinner.ca or CLICK HERE