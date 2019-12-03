Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce announce Board Elections results.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce have announced the results of their 2019/2020 Board Elections.

The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce welcomes the incoming candidates;

Brenna Burns (new)

Judy Desjarlais (new)

Justin Jones (new)

Justin McKinnon (2nd Term)

Julie Roach Burns (2nd Term)

The new Directors will be joining the returning board which includes;

Russ Beerling

Jesse Braun

Paula Felix

Amy Forsythe

Chuck Fowler

Christopher Flury – Past President

Miranda Flury (Appointed Director)

Julie Ziebart

- Advertisement -

According to the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors has a staggered structured format, which allows the ongoing consistency of Board members through a two-year term cycle.

The new board will take their position on the Board effective December 10, 2019.

The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all candidates for their interest in supporting the Chamber during this exciting time of growth and congratulate the successful nominees.