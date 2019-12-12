Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the last Speaker Series of 2019.

On Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at 11:45 am to 1:15 pm at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, the Fort St. John Local Immigration Partnership with be the guest speaker.

The ‘We All Live Here Presentation’ is aimed at a more inclusive community in Fort St. John and improving the integration and civic engagement of newcomers.

The poster campaign is to help highlight individual or family newcomers.

The Fort St. John Local Immigration Partnership will be talking about some of their success stories and opportunities to become involved with the local Immigration community.

To get tickets; CLICK HERE