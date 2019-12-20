Fort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Arts Council was host to ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’ on December 19 at the North Peace Cultural Centre.
Three professional performers originally from Fort St. John spoke with an audience about what inspired them to pursue a career in the Arts.
‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’ was the fourth in a series at the North Peace Cultural Centre featuring professional artists who came from Fort St. John.
Speakers for the evening included Emily Fraser, Elysia Cruz and Shannon May Craig.
Each of them also presented stories about their personal challenges and successes in pursuing a career in the Arts.
The next edition of ‘Arts Stars’ is scheduled to take place in March 2020.
For more information, you can visit fsjarts.org.