News

Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles – Carnival of Hope

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Gardner takes part in Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Jake Gardner, of Dawson Creek, was in Regina from November 27 to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles – Carnival of Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles is hosting its Annual Carnival...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Christmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a special Christmas...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles is hosting its Annual Carnival of Hope Fundraiser to support survivors and caregivers affected by cancer.

Lisa with the FSJ Cancer Support Circles

Lisa stopped by to talk about the Carnival of Hope that the FSJ Cancer Support Circles are putting on.

Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Wednesday, 4 December 2019

Saturday, December 7th, 2019, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Charlie Lake Hall come down and join in on old fashion carnival games such as clothes peg drop, darts and a fish pond. Small prizes will be awarded.

There will be a horse-drawn wagon and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa himself. As well as taco’s in a bag, hotdogs, tea and coffee.

- Advertisement -

Attendance to the event is by donation and proceeds go back to the Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles to Help those affected by cancer.

The Cancer Support Circles group meets the 1st Wednesday of every month in the Callahan Room at the Fort St. John Hospital. The group is open to everyone to talk or get help if you need information.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

Previous articleChristmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’
Next articleGardner takes part in Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina

More Articles Like This

Christmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a special Christmas at the Museum for kids.
Read more

Worksafe BC and Resume Writing Workshop

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - SUCCESS Fort St John Centre is hosting a free workshop dedicated to Worksafe BC and Resume writing....
Read more

Canadian Natural budget rises by $250 million on curtailment ease

Canadian Press Adam Reaburn - 0
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says its 2020 capital budget will be $250 million higher than last year as it adds about 60...
Read more

Trans Mountain marks the start of pipeline construction

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
ACHESON, A.B. - Trans Mountain marked the start of the construction of its expansion pipeline on Tuesday, December 3, in Acheson, Alberta.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv