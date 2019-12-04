Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles – Carnival of Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles is hosting its Annual Carnival of Hope Fundraiser to support survivors and caregivers affected by cancer.

Lisa with the FSJ Cancer Support Circles Lisa stopped by to talk about the Carnival of Hope that the FSJ Cancer Support Circles are putting on. Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Wednesday, 4 December 2019

Saturday, December 7th, 2019, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Charlie Lake Hall come down and join in on old fashion carnival games such as clothes peg drop, darts and a fish pond. Small prizes will be awarded.

There will be a horse-drawn wagon and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa himself. As well as taco’s in a bag, hotdogs, tea and coffee.

- Advertisement -

Attendance to the event is by donation and proceeds go back to the Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles to Help those affected by cancer.

The Cancer Support Circles group meets the 1st Wednesday of every month in the Callahan Room at the Fort St. John Hospital. The group is open to everyone to talk or get help if you need information.

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE