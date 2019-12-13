Fort St. John Co-op Presents the 3rd Community Christmas Concert with Tom Cole and friends

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Co-op presents the 3rd annual Community Christmas Concert.

Tuesday, December 17th at The Lido Theatre, join Tom Cole and other local artists for a night of your favourite Christmas songs with a country twist.

The line-up of local performers includes feature artist Tom Cole, as well as Benjamin Wheeler, Sandra Fehr, Darion Wray, and Clint Giesbrecht. There will also be a Sing-Along portion of the evening with classic Christmas carols the whole family can sing-along with.

In the past two years, this event has raised over $10,000 for charity, with all tickets proceeds staying in the community. This year’s recipient of the proceeds is the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and available now at www.energetictickets.ca.

This event is powered by Fort St. John Co-op, Rips Shoe Re-Nu, Progressive Auctions, The Lido and 100.1 Moose FM.