Fort St. John Film Society releases Winter/ Spring Film Selections

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Winter and Spring Flim selections have been released by the Fort St. John Film Society.

January 27, 2020- Judy

February 10, 2020- Song of Names

February 24, 2020- Sometimes Always Never

March 2, 2020- Clemency

March 9, 2020- Parasite

March 30, 2020- Photograph

April 6, 2020- And the Birds Rained Down

April 20, 2020- Official Secrets

April 27, 2020- Hope Gap

May 4, 2020- The Rest of Us

The films are shown on Mondays at the Landmark Cinemas 5 Aurora tickets are $13.00 each or you can buy a flex pass for $55.00 for 5 films.

The featured films the Fort St. John Film Society has brought in from the Film Festival Circuit (Toronto International Film Festival). The Film Society is a member of the Fort St. John Arts Council.

The goal of the Fort St John Film Society is to bring interesting, well made, diverse films to the community of Fort St. John

