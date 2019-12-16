News

Fort St. John Film Society releases Winter/ Spring Film Selections

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Winter and Spring Flim selections have been released by the Fort St. John Film Society.

  • January 27, 2020- Judy
  • February 10, 2020- Song of Names
  • February 24, 2020- Sometimes Always Never
  • March 2, 2020- Clemency
  • March 9, 2020- Parasite
  • March 30, 2020- Photograph
  • April 6, 2020- And the Birds Rained Down
  • April 20, 2020- Official Secrets
  • April 27, 2020- Hope Gap
  • May 4, 2020- The Rest of Us

The films are shown on Mondays at the Landmark Cinemas 5 Aurora tickets are $13.00 each or you can buy a flex pass for $55.00 for 5 films.

The featured films the Fort St. John Film Society has brought in from the Film Festival Circuit (Toronto International Film Festival). The Film Society is a member of the Fort St. John Arts Council.

The goal of the Fort St John Film Society is to bring interesting, well made, diverse films to the community of Fort St. John

