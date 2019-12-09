Fort St. John Fire Departments report to a three-vehicle fire.

News

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department report about a three-vehicle fire.

On the evening of Sunday, December 8, 2019, the City of Fort St John Fire Department responded to a report of three vehicles on fire at a used car dealership located on the 8300 blocks of 100th Avenue.

The call was received at 23:17 hours. Three apparatus responded to the fires and crews were able to prevent the fires from spreading and causing further damage.

Crews remained on scene until the early morning hours of Dec 9, 2019.

The cause of the fires is under investigation with the RCMP

