Fort St John Hospital Foundation raises $250,000 from Annual Be an Angel Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s Annual ‘Be an Angel’ Campaign has wrapped up for another year, raising a total of $250,000.

According to Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Nikki Hedges, this year has been outstanding as hundreds of donors made contributions to the Campaign.

Money for the Campaign was raised through a number of ways such as the ‘Be an Angel Gala’, personal mail-out donations, and the 16th Annual Rhyason Contracting Light a Moose at Murray GM.

Hedges thanks the community and businesses for their generous support towards this Annual Campaign and to the Hospital Foundation.

All donations to the Campaign will continue to help purchase medical equipment and improve patient care at the Fort St. John Hospital and Peace Villa Residential Care Facility.