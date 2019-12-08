Sports

Fort St John Huskies fall to JDA County Kings on Saturday night road game

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Grande Prairie...
All merry and bright on Saturday night at Fort St John Annual Santa Claus Parade

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John's Annual Santa Claus Parade marched its...
Two Fort St. John Groups receive grants from the Province

VICTORIA, B.C. - Two Fort St. John groups have received money from Provincial Gaming grants to help...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road to Grande Prairie on Saturday night, December 7, as they took on the JDA County Kings.

The Huskies were looking to win their 8th consecutive game, a winning streak that had been going since November 9.

The game did not start off in the right direction for the Huskies as Cooper Willms would receive a two minute penalty for cross-checking at 23 seconds into the game.

During that penalty, the Kings would take the power play advantage and score a goal on the Pups, making the score 1-0.

Later on in the period, with 5:29 remaining in the frame, the Kings would score another goal, setting the score 2-0 over the Huskies.

Then with 3:30 left in the period, Gary Loewen would score a goal on the Kings, with assists by Alex Nimmo and Jared Loewen, making the score 2-1 as they headed into the second period.

The only goal made throughout the second frame would be when the Kings scored on the Pups, with 2:57 remaining, making it a lead of 3-1 over the Huskies.

Throughout the third period, the Huskies would battle hard to stay alive as they continued to trail 3-1 behind the Kings.

Then, at 4:15 remaining in the frame, Brady Marzocco would score a goal on the Kings, with a double assist by Nick Loewen and Jared Loewen.

Unfortunately, this goal would not be enough to stay alive as the time would expire, making the final score 3-2 for the Kings.

Up next, the Huskies are home this Thursday, December 12, as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

