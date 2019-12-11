Fort St John Huskies home this Thursday as they host Sexsmith Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Thursday, December 12, as they take on Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time that the Huskies and Vipers met was at a home game, on November 23, where the Huskies beat the Vipers with a win of 7-4.

That win was during the Huskies’ seven-game winning streak.

The winning streak then ended on the road last Saturday, December 7, after falling 3-2 to the JDA County Kings.

Currently, the Huskies are in first place in the NWJHL standings with 15 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Vipers are in sixth place with four wins, 16 losses, and two overtime losses.

The Huskies vs the Vipers is this Thursday, December 12, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.