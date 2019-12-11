Sports

Fort St John Huskies home this Thursday as they host Sexsmith Vipers

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Crews still battling fire from crude oil train derailment in central Saskatchewan

LANIGAN, Sask. — Saskatchewan's public safety agency says crews are working in frigid temperatures as they continue to battle a fire...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies home this Thursday as they host Sexsmith Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Thursday, December 12,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

New study considers use of piece rates in BC’s agricultural sector

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has released a study on the economic impact of piece rates in...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Thursday, December 12, as they take on Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time that the Huskies and Vipers met was at a home game, on November 23, where the Huskies beat the Vipers with a win of 7-4.

That win was during the Huskies’ seven-game winning streak.

- Advertisement -

The winning streak then ended on the road last Saturday, December 7, after falling 3-2 to the JDA County Kings.

Currently, the Huskies are in first place in the NWJHL standings with 15 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Vipers are in sixth place with four wins, 16 losses, and two overtime losses.

The Huskies vs the Vipers is this Thursday, December 12, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Previous articleNew study considers use of piece rates in BC’s agricultural sector
Next articleCrews still battling fire from crude oil train derailment in central Saskatchewan

More Articles Like This

Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last night, Monday, December 9, at...
Read more

Ross H MacLean PeeWee A Flyers win gold in Prince George

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Ross H MacLean PeeWee A Flyers were in Prince George on the weekend, December 6 to...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers sweep two-game series over North Central Bobcats

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Prince George on the weekend for a quick doubleheader against...
Read more

Preliminary rounds for World Junior A Hockey Challenge kick-off in Dawson Creek

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The preliminary rounds for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge kicked-off this weekend at the Encana Events Centre...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv