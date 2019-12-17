Fort St John Huskies home Wednesday night to take on DC Junior Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be home tomorrow night, Wednesday, December 18, as they take on the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for their final hockey game before the Christmas break.

The last time the Huskies and the Canucks met was at a home game on November 30, where the Pups beat Dawson Creek with a score of 7-4.

Just this past weekend, the Huskies were in Peace River for two games and managed to sweep the series over the North Peace Navigators.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division Standings, the Huskies are in a strong first place with 18 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses. Meanwhile, the Canucks are currently standing in fourth with 12 wins, nine losses, and two overtime losses.

The Huskies vs the Canucks takes place tomorrow night, Wednesday, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.