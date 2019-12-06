Fort St John Huskies look to win 8th game in a row this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Saturday, December 7, to Grande Prairie as they take on the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Huskies met with the Kings was at a home game on October 25 where the Huskies managed to cream the Kings with a win of 11-3.

Currently, the Huskies are looking to win their 8th game in a row, having won seven in a row so far since November 9.

The Huskies are in first place in the NWJHL Division Standings with 15 wins, three losses and two overtime losses, while the Kings are in fifth place with seven wins, 11 losses and two overtime losses.

The Huskies vs the Kings is tomorrow night, Saturday, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.