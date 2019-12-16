Fort St. John Huskies sweep weekend series over North Peace Navigators

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Sunday, December 15, for a second game of a weekend series against the North Peace Navigators.

On Saturday, for game one, the Huskies beat the Navigators with a win of 6-2.

The only goal made during the first period was at 3:41 remaining in the frame when Brady Marzocco would score a goal on the Navigators, with an assist by Gary Loewen, making the score 1-0 over the Navs.

- Advertisement -

At 1:05 into the second period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen making the score 2-0.

Then at 6:51 into the frame, Gary Loewen would score an unassisted goal on the Navigators, making it a lead of 3-0 over the Navs.

To extend the Huskies’ lead, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal, at 7:19 into the period, with a double assist from Jared Winkel and Aiden Tegart, making the score 4-0.

Then in the remainder of the period, the Navigators would start to catch up as the would score on two power plays making the score 4-2 as they headed into the third period.

At 6:47 into the third period, Connor Kindrat would score an unassisted power play goal making the Huskies’ lead 5-2.

Then at 9:57 remaining in the frame, the Navigators would score a goal setting the score at 5-3 behind the Huskies.

22 seconds after the Navigators scored a goal on the Pups, Jared Loewen would score a goal, with an assist by Gary Loewen, and the Huskies would keep the Navigators from scoring another goal, making the final score 6-3 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies are home this Wednesday, December 18, as they face the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for the final game before Christmas. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.