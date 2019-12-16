Sports

Fort St. John Huskies sweep weekend series over North Peace Navigators

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St. John Huskies sweep weekend series over North Peace Navigators

PEACE RIVER, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Sunday, December 15,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 31-year-old John...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Unifor announces boycott campaign against Co-op in refinery labour dispute

REGINA — The union that represents hundreds of locked-out workers at a Regina refinery is calling for a nation-wide boycott of...
Read more
Scott Brooks

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Sunday, December 15, for a second game of a weekend series against the North Peace Navigators.

On Saturday, for game one, the Huskies beat the Navigators with a win of 6-2.

The only goal made during the first period was at 3:41 remaining in the frame when Brady Marzocco would score a goal on the Navigators, with an assist by Gary Loewen, making the score 1-0 over the Navs.

- Advertisement -

At 1:05 into the second period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen making the score 2-0.

Then at 6:51 into the frame, Gary Loewen would score an unassisted goal on the Navigators, making it a lead of 3-0 over the Navs.

To extend the Huskies’ lead, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal, at 7:19 into the period, with a double assist from Jared Winkel and Aiden Tegart, making the score 4-0.

Then in the remainder of the period, the Navigators would start to catch up as the would score on two power plays making the score 4-2 as they headed into the third period.

At 6:47 into the third period, Connor Kindrat would score an unassisted power play goal making the Huskies’ lead 5-2.

Then at 9:57 remaining in the frame, the Navigators would score a goal setting the score at 5-3 behind the Huskies.

22 seconds after the Navigators scored a goal on the Pups, Jared Loewen would score a goal, with an assist by Gary Loewen, and the Huskies would keep the Navigators from scoring another goal, making the final score 6-3 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies are home this Wednesday, December 18, as they face the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for the final game before Christmas. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP seeking public’s assistance in locating missing man

More Articles Like This

Canada East to face Russia in gold medal game on Sunday at World Junior A Hockey Challenge

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The semifinals for the World Junior A Hockey Challenge was held on Saturday, December 14, at the Encana...
Read more

Inconnu Swim Club at Safeway this Sunday selling tickets for Fall Raffle

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club will be at Safeway tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, from 10:00...
Read more

Trackers host and win at 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on Friday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were host to their 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on...
Read more

Watson back in the Winners’ Circle at 2019 National Rodeo Finals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Local cowboy Jake Watson, of Hudson’s Hope, was back in the Winner's Circle on Thursday, December 12, after...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv