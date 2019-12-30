Sports

Fort St. John Huskies to play two home games to kick off the new year

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

E-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's 9-1-1 dispatch centre, E-Comm, has released its Top 10...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St. John Huskies to play two home games to kick off the new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be kicking off the new year...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province plans to continue making BC cleaner and stronger in 2020

VICTORIA, B.C. - Now that the year is coming to a close, the Province of British Columbia...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be kicking off the new year with two home games.

The first game of the new year is this Friday, January 3, as the Huskies will be host to the JDA County Kings.

Currently in the NWJHL Division Standings, prior to the Christmas break, the Huskies were in first place with 19 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Kings were in fifth place with 10 wins, 13 losses, and two overtime losses.

- Advertisement -

Puck drop for the Huskies vs the Kings is this Friday, at 8:00 p.m., at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Saturday, for the second game, the Huskies will be host to the sixth-placed Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the Huskies played the Vipers was at home, on December 12, where the Pups managed to beat the Vipers with a strong lead of 11-1.

The Huskies vs the Vipers is 8:00 p.m., Saturday, at the North Peace Arena.

Previous articleProvince plans to continue making BC cleaner and stronger in 2020
Next articleE-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

More Articles Like This

Walk/Swim Challenge returns to Fort St John

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John's Walk/Swim Challenge returns to the Pomeroy Sport Centre and North Peace...
Read more

North Peace Rod & Gun Club to host Second Annual Holiday Handgun Match this Saturday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Rod and Gun Club is hosting its Second Annual Holiday Handgun Match this Saturday,...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers to compete in Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers will be headed to Kamloops, from January 1 to the 5, for...
Read more

Huskies Head Coach reflects on season so far and looks ahead to new year

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that the Christmas break is upon us, it is now the time for hockey coaches to...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv