Fort St. John Huskies to play two home games to kick off the new year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be kicking off the new year with two home games.

The first game of the new year is this Friday, January 3, as the Huskies will be host to the JDA County Kings.

Currently in the NWJHL Division Standings, prior to the Christmas break, the Huskies were in first place with 19 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Kings were in fifth place with 10 wins, 13 losses, and two overtime losses.

Puck drop for the Huskies vs the Kings is this Friday, at 8:00 p.m., at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Saturday, for the second game, the Huskies will be host to the sixth-placed Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the Huskies played the Vipers was at home, on December 12, where the Pups managed to beat the Vipers with a strong lead of 11-1.

The Huskies vs the Vipers is 8:00 p.m., Saturday, at the North Peace Arena.