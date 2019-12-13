Fort St John Huskies win at home on Thursday night against Sexsmith Vipers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Thursday night, December 12, as they were host to the Sexsmith Vipers.

The Huskies were off to a quick start as, at 1:41 into the game, Joel Bourgeois would score a goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Dean Whitcomb, making the score 1-0 over the Vipers.

Fast forward later on in the first period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal with 2:15 remaining in the frame, with a double assist from Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen, setting the score at 2-0.

- Advertisement -

Then with 51 seconds left in the frame, Ivan Jasbec would send the puck into the Vipers’ net, with assists by Joel Bourgeois and Dean Whitcomb, making the Huskies’ lead 3-0 as they headed into the second period.

The Huskies would continue their scoring streak throughout the second frame, with the Vipers managing to get in one goal, making the score 7-1 in the Pups favour by the end of the second period.

Then in the third period, the Huskies would end up scoring four more goals, winning the game with a strong lead of 11-1 over Sexsmith.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road to the Baytex Energy Centre, in Peace River, this weekend as they take on the North Peace Navigators for a two-game series. Game one of the series is on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and game two is on Sunday with puck drop at 3:30 p.m.