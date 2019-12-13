Fort St. John North Peace Museum hosts a book launch for ‘When Days are Long: Nurse in the North.’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a book launch for ‘When Days are Long: Nurse in the North.’

The book, ‘When Days are Long: Nurse in the North’, was originally published in 1965 tells the inspiring story of a woman who dedicated herself to nursing remote Indigenous communities in the Yukon from 1949–51.

This new edition from Caitlin Press includes an introduction by Wilson’s grand-niece, Laurel Deedrick-Mayne, author of the award-winning novel A Wake For The Dreamland.

The book launch takes place on Monday, Decewmber16th, 2019 from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the North Peace Museum. Admission to the event is free and donations are welcome.

Books can be purchased through the Fort St. John North Peace Museum Gift Shop.

For more information call 250-787-0430

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE