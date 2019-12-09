Fort St. John Public Library’s Food For Fines Event is a success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Public Library shares they are, in’fine’tely grateful to our patrons for the success of the November Food for Fines event.

During the event members of the Library were able to pay overdue book fines with a donation of non-perishable food items in the equivalent value.

Donations forgave $890 in fines this year and filled around six heaping grocery carts with food, hygiene items and warm winter clothing for the Women’s Resource Centre.

The FSJ Library is dedicated to making sure everyone has equal access to the Library regardless of income, the Library wants you to keep coming back.

