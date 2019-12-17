Fort St John ranks sixth on 2020 list for Best Cities for Work in BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BCBusiness Magazine has released its annual list for the ‘Best Cities for Work in British Columbia’ for 2020.

For the list, a total of 46 cities across B.C., with 10,000 or more permanent residents, were ranked based on 10 economic indicators with weightings ranging from 5 to 15 percent. Some of those indicators included items such as employment, commute times, and primary real estate value.

Out of the 46 cities ranked, with one being the best city and 46 being the worst, Fort St. John came in at number six on the list for one of the ‘Best Cities for Work’. In 2019, Fort St. John ranked in 9th place.

Neighbouring cities to rank on the list include Dawson Creek at 27 and Prince George in 44th place.

Information for this ranking is based on Statistics Canada data.