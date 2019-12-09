Fort St John RCMP charge man following sexual assault investigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP have charged a man following a sexual assault investigation.

In April 2019, RCMP began investigating a sexual assault that reportedly occurred in the city.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Whimp, a Fort St. John resident, has been charged with sexual assault.

According to RCMP, Whimp, 39-years-old, has been released on a Promise to Appear with strict conditions and his trial in Provincial Court is scheduled for May 2020.

The investigation is ongoing and additional victims have been identified, however, RCMP believe there may be other victims that have not yet come forward to police.

If you have any information, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.