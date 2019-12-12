News

Fort St. John RCMP continue an investigation into a break and enter, suspicious fire and vehicle theft

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP were called to the scene of a break and enter in progress in the 8600 Block of 109 Avenue.

On Wednesday, December 11th, 2019, at 1:25 PM, two men were seen leaving the residence.

Frontline officers immediately attended and found two suspects matching the description provided by witnesses. A foot pursuit was initiated and assistance from the Police Dog Services (PDS) was called.

Shortly after the initial call, a fire alarm was received from the residence of the suspected break and enter. The Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire which is believed to be suspicious.

When the Fire Department arrived on the scene, they quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen and contain the damage to that area of the home.

Due to early detection by an in-home security system, fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading throughout the home.

During this time a call was received of a stolen vehicle driving dangerously. Evidence suggested that this stolen vehicle may be connected to the break and enter and suspicious fire.

Soon after, PDS spotted the vehicle, saw a man exit the vehicle, who was apprehended with the aid of the police service dog. The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the arrest and was later released to the custody of the police.

The second suspect remained outstanding but was later identified and arrested without incident. Both men remain in police custody pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250 787-8133 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

