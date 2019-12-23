Fort St. John RCMP investigate possible assault with a weapon

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP report, a masked man allegedly approached a teenage girl with what may have been a weapon.

On Friday, December 20, 2019, at approximately 8:30 am as the teenager walked on 93rd Ave between 81st St and 82nd St. The suspect was wearing all black but from the voice, the teen believed the attacker to be a male.

The Fort St John RCMP request that if anyone was driving by the area, saw anything or anyone suspicious or has a dashcam video of the area at that time, that they contact police.

- Advertisement -

Reports of this nature are not very common in Fort St John, said Cst Joshua Cullen. Given the nature of the report and the severity of the offence, we are investigating every avenue available to us.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact Cst Cullen with the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8143.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.