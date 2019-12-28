News

Fort St John RCMP looking for missing 13 year old

By Adam Reaburn

Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B. C. – The Fort St John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13 year-old male resident.

On December 27th, 2019, the Fort St John RCMP received a report that 13 year old Draeyden Gregersen had been missing from his residence in Fort St John.  Draeyden was last seen at approximately 4:40pm on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Since Draeyden’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Draeyden remains missing. Family doesn’t know where Draeyden would be staying and police are very concerned for Draeyden’s health and well-being, especially due to the cold weather.

Draeyden Gregersen is described as:

Draeyden Gregersen in a blac Thrasher hoodie
  • 6 ft tall (183cm)
  • 130 lbs (59 kg)
  • Hazel eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Slender build

Draeyden was last seen wearing a dark blue zip up hoodie and dark coloured pants.  There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information about Draeyden Gregersen or where he might be, to please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or 911 if it is an emergency. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

