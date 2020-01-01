Fort St John RCMP looking for public’s help to find wanted man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public’s in locating. 54 year old, Scot Allan McAdam.

McAdam is believed to be in or around Fort St John, B.C., and is wanted unendorsed warrants out of Summerland, Penticton and Williams Lake, B.C.

The warrants have been issued due to multiple offences including: Careless use of Firearm, Resist Arrest, Unlawfully at Large, Fail to Comply with Probation and Drive while Disqualified.

McAdam is described as:

5’8″ tall (173 cm)

187 pounds (85kg)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Grim REAPER tattoo on right arm

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information and can assist in locating Scot McAdam, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.