Sports

Fort St John to host World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game this Thursday

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain pipeline construction milestone celebrated in Alberta

ACHESON, Alta. — The CEO of Trans Mountain says he's "a little greyer" than he was 10...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John to host World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A piece of the World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be coming...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Trans Mountain marks the start of pipeline construction

ACHESON, A.B. - Trans Mountain marked the start of the construction of its expansion pipeline on Tuesday,...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A piece of the World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be coming to Fort St. John this Thursday, December 5.

Prior to the main event of the Challenge taking place in Dawson Creek, three exhibition games will be taking place with one of them in Fort St. John.

On top of hosting an exhibition game, one preliminary game will also be played in Fort St. John on December 11.

- Advertisement -

This Thursday’s exhibition game will feature Canada West vs Russia, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The preliminary game for December 11 will be Canada East vs Team USA.

The World Junior A Hockey Challenge takes place on December 7 to the 15 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Encana Events Centre’s website.

Previous articleTrans Mountain marks the start of pipeline construction
Next articleTrans Mountain pipeline construction milestone celebrated in Alberta

More Articles Like This

Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men's Health and Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, November...
Read more

Another successful year for Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive on Sunday,...
Read more

Busy week for NPSS Grizzlies Sports teams

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The senior girls volleyball team was in Vancouver last week competing at the AAAA Provincial Championships. The...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on December 13

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be hosting their 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game on Friday,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv