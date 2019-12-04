Fort St John to host World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A piece of the World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be coming to Fort St. John this Thursday, December 5.

Prior to the main event of the Challenge taking place in Dawson Creek, three exhibition games will be taking place with one of them in Fort St. John.

On top of hosting an exhibition game, one preliminary game will also be played in Fort St. John on December 11.

This Thursday’s exhibition game will feature Canada West vs Russia, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The preliminary game for December 11 will be Canada East vs Team USA.

The World Junior A Hockey Challenge takes place on December 7 to the 15 at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Encana Events Centre’s website.