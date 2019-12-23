Fort St. John traffic stop gets prohibited driver and a pistol off the street.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St John RCMP plain clothes Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) officer, in an unmarked police vehicle, was in the area of 101st Ave and 105th St when he observed a man driving a car, who the officer knew to be a prohibited driver.

Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1:30 pm, the CRU officer conducted a traffic stop with the driver, confirming the driver’s identity and subsequently arresting him for driving while prohibited.

Prior to frontline officers attending to transport the man to the detachment, the CRU officer searched the man and located a loaded pistol magazine, contrary to the man’s existing conditions.

CRU officers searched the car, locating evidence consistent with drug trafficking, a knife and a pistol in the trunk, all contrary to the drivers existing conditions.

“We have a great team here in Fort St John,” said Inspector Anthony Hanson. “The proactive efforts by our keen-eyed officer enabled us to remove this driver and weapon from the road, making our community safer this Christmas.”

The man, identified as Warren Johnny, has been remanded until January 6, 2020. He has been charged with Drive while Prohibited CCC (Criminal Code of Canada) x 2, Possess firearm while prohibited x 2, Possess firearm without license/registration x 2, Fail to Comply with Probation Order, Possess firearm with a defaced serial number, Fail to Comply with Judicial UTA.

Johnny is facing an additional charge of Drive while Prohibited CCC from December 17 as well as Fail to Comply with Probation Order from December 13, 2019