Free Saturday Basketball Camp for Kids of All Ages

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On December 21st, at North Peace Secondary School there was a three-hour basketball camp being held.

One of the Senior Basketball coaches, as well as a handful of senior players, were volunteering their time to organize the afternoon.

This event was open to kids of all ages, it ran Saturday afternoon from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Serving as the perfect way to get the kids out of the house and active, kicking off the winter break right.

Not only that, but entry was free or entry by donation, with all proceeds going to support the North Peace Senior Sports teams.

Parents were simply required to drop their children off and fill out a registration form.

The activity was a hit, as at quarter to 12 the kids were already rushing in to enjoy the afternoon.