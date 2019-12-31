FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Fort Nelson region.

Freezing rain is either occurring or expected in the area as warm moist air aloft combined with cold surface temperatures is producing freezing rain near Fort Nelson. The freezing rain is expected to end late this morning.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2019-12-31 14:26 UTC by Environment Canada:

Freezing rain warning issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)



Current details:

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.



Warm moist air aloft combined with cold surface temperatures is producing freezing rain near Fort Nelson. The freezing rain is expected to end late this morning.



Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.



Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.