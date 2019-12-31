News

Freezing rain warning issued for Fort Nelson

By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Freezing rain warning issued for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Fort Nelson region....
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

More work expected on Taylor Bridge later this week

TAYLOR, B.C. - More maintenance has been scheduled to take place on the Taylor Bridge.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

E-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's 9-1-1 dispatch centre, E-Comm, has released its Top 10...
Read more
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Fort Nelson region.

Freezing rain is either occurring or expected in the area as warm moist air aloft combined with cold surface temperatures is producing freezing rain near Fort Nelson. The freezing rain is expected to end late this morning.

See the full warning below.

- Advertisement -

Issued at 2019-12-31 14:26 UTC by Environment Canada: 
Freezing rain warning issued for:
   Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Current details:
Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Warm moist air aloft combined with cold surface temperatures is producing freezing rain near Fort Nelson. The freezing rain is expected to end late this morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Previous articleMore work expected on Taylor Bridge later this week

More Articles Like This

More work expected on Taylor Bridge later this week

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - More maintenance has been scheduled to take place on the Taylor Bridge. According to Dawson Road...
Read more

E-Comm releases Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls received during 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's 9-1-1 dispatch centre, E-Comm, has released its Top 10 List of ridiculous 9-1-1 calls...
Read more

Province plans to continue making BC cleaner and stronger in 2020

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Now that the year is coming to a close, the Province of British Columbia is looking back at some...
Read more

Corrects climate sucking CO2 story moved Dec. 29

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
The Canadian Press erroneously reported on Dec. 29 that Marc Jaccard is with the University of British Columbia. In fact, he is with Simon Fraser University.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv