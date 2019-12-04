Gardner takes part in Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Jake Gardner, of Dawson Creek, was in Regina from November 27 to the 30 for the Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals.

Gardner was to make an appearance at the PBR event in Dawson Creek but was unable to take part as he was in Regina the same weekend.

For the Circuit Finals, Gardner had qualified for both steer wrestling and bull riding.

- Advertisement -

In Steer Wrestling, Gardner placed fourth in the second round with a time of 6.2 seconds and earned an amount of $340.00.

When it came to Bull Riding, Gardner had quite the performance as he placed 2nd in the first round, 3rd in the second round, and 1st in the fourth round.

Gardner also came in 1st place in the Average with 249.5 points on three head.