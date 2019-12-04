Sports

Gardner takes part in Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Gardner takes part in Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Jake Gardner, of Dawson Creek, was in Regina from November 27 to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles – Carnival of Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Cancer Support Circles is hosting its Annual Carnival...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Christmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a special Christmas...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Jake Gardner, of Dawson Creek, was in Regina from November 27 to the 30 for the Pro Rodeo Canada Maple Leaf Circuit Finals.

Gardner was to make an appearance at the PBR event in Dawson Creek but was unable to take part as he was in Regina the same weekend.

For the Circuit Finals, Gardner had qualified for both steer wrestling and bull riding.

- Advertisement -

In Steer Wrestling, Gardner placed fourth in the second round with a time of 6.2 seconds and earned an amount of $340.00.

When it came to Bull Riding, Gardner had quite the performance as he placed 2nd in the first round, 3rd in the second round, and 1st in the fourth round.

Gardner also came in 1st place in the Average with 249.5 points on three head.

Previous articleFort St. John Cancer Support Circles – Carnival of Hope

More Articles Like This

Fort St John to host World Junior A Hockey Challenge exhibition game this Thursday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A piece of the World Junior A Hockey Challenge will be coming to Fort St. John this...
Read more

Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men's Health and Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, November...
Read more

Another successful year for Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive on Sunday,...
Read more

Busy week for NPSS Grizzlies Sports teams

Sports Samantha Stackhouse - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The senior girls volleyball team was in Vancouver last week competing at the AAAA Provincial Championships. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv