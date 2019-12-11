Energy NewsNewsRegional

Geoscience BC conducts series of four new research projects on earthquakes in Northeast BC

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Geoscience B.C. has been conducting a series of four new research projects to generate new public science about the relationship between earthquakes and natural gas development in Northeast B.C.

According to Geoscience B.C., additional research related to earthquakes caused by natural gas development, known as induced seismicity, is one of four research focus areas that was recommended in a 2019 report by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources.

Dawson Creek Mayor, Dale Bumstead, says the research projects are a key part of responsible development and that good science and good data is needed in order to have confidence that development in and around communities is being done right.

An overview of the new research projects is available on Geoscience B.C.’s website.

