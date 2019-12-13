Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit lays weapons charges

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit has charged a man with numerous offences following a traffic stop.

According to RCMP, on December 10, the CRU team was making patrols in the area of Clairmont when they observed a suspicious vehicle.

Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and determined the licence plate on it had been stolen.

While being detained and questioned by police, the lone male occupant attempted fleeing and resisted arrest.

A search of the vehicle led police to locate and seize the following:

a revolver

a knife

bear spray

a concealed gun holster

36-year-old Jeante Maddox has been charged with numerous offences such as three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to an order and two counts of resisting arrest.

Maddox is in custody and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 18.