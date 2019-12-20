Grande Prairie RCMP advise public of potential frauds and scams

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are reminding local residents and business owners to be cautious of potential scams and frauds.

According to RCMP, they have bee receiving numerous reports in relation to a variety of scams and frauds.

Police say a majority of the scams reported involved fraudsters stating they are the CRA and instructing the citizen to send money owed to prevent arrest.

Other fraudsters try to obtain personal information, such as SIN, Passport, or Drivers licence numbers.

Police advise the public to use extra caution any time they are asked for money and reminds you that the CRA or any other Government department does not demand money transfers over the phone.

For further information to protect yourself and your business, you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at antifraudcentre.ca or call1-888-495-8501.