NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP advise public of potential frauds and scams

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Highway 97 closed south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road

Dawson Creek, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of a traffic incident 16 kilometres south of Dawson Creek...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Arts Council was host to 'Arts Stars -...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

West Moberly willing to work with SD 60 on lease agreements for Camp Cameron

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Trustees voted in favour of sending a letter to the...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are reminding local residents and business owners to be cautious of potential scams and frauds.

According to RCMP, they have bee receiving numerous reports in relation to a variety of scams and frauds.

Police say a majority of the scams reported involved fraudsters stating they are the CRA and instructing the citizen to send money owed to prevent arrest.

- Advertisement -

Other fraudsters try to obtain personal information, such as SIN, Passport, or Drivers licence numbers.

Police advise the public to use extra caution any time they are asked for money and reminds you that the CRA or any other Government department does not demand money transfers over the phone.

For further information to protect yourself and your business, you can visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at antifraudcentre.ca or call1-888-495-8501.

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmers speaks on his new position as Shadow Minister for Northern Affairs and Northern Economic Development
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP charge two with drugs and weapons offences

More Articles Like This

Highway 97 closed south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road

News Scott Brooks - 0
Dawson Creek, B.C. - DriveBC is reporting of a traffic incident 16 kilometres south of Dawson Creek at E Arras Road.
Read more

Fort St John Arts Council hosts ‘Arts Stars – Home for Christmas’

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Arts Council was host to 'Arts Stars - Home for Christmas' on...
Read more

West Moberly willing to work with SD 60 on lease agreements for Camp Cameron

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 Trustees voted in favour of sending a letter to the Province expressing their concern in...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP charge two with drugs and weapons offences

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have laid several charges against two individuals, following a lengthy investigation. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv