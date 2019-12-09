Grande Prairie RCMP charge two males after firearm discharged in residence

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have charged two males after a firearm was discharged inside a residence.

On November 24, RCMP received a 911 call reporting shots had been fired in a multi-family home in the neighbourhood of Lakeland.

According to Police, an investigation revealed a firearm had been discharged from the top floor residence, into the lower level residence. Two males were arrested and RCMP conducted a search of the area outside the residence and located a prohibited firearm, along with shotgun and rifle ammunition.

Further investigations found stolen mail and cocaine. Police also recovered electronics, jewelry and clothes that were stolen from a residence the previous day.

Charged was 21-year-old Dylan Sutton and 25-year-old Christopher Howat, both of Grande Prairie.

Sutton was held in custody and appeared in court on December 4, while Howat was released and is scheduled to appear in court on December 12.