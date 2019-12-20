NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP charge two with drugs and weapons offences

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have laid several charges against two individuals, following a lengthy investigation.

According to RCMP, earlier this fall, the Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Unit launched an investigation into persons trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine within the city. 

Police say they arrested two people on December 12.

Subsequent to the arrests, and with the assistance of the Police Dog Services, the municipal Drug Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in the Avondale neighbourhood.

Police located and seized a large quantity of illicit substances, firearms and cash.

46-year-old Twila Letendre and 24-year-old Drew Terpsma, both of Grande Prairie have been charged with multiple criminal offences.

Both Letendre and Terpsma are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie court on January 29, 2020.

