Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and the recovery of a significant amount of stolen jewelry.

On September 30, RCMP say they conducted a traffic stop in Clairmont.

During the traffic stop, Police say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, provided a false name.

- Advertisement -

Upon being advised he was under arrest for obstruction, the male driver attempted fleeing from police on foot.

According to RCMP, he was apprehended and subsequently identified as 36-year-old Adam Lougheed.

Lougheed has been charged with:

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Resist Arrest

A Judicial Interim Release hearing was held and Lougheed was released to appear in court. A warrant for the arrest of Lougheed has since been issued in relation to these, and other, outstanding charges.

The jewelry, valued at approximately $9100, has been returned to the owner.

Anyone with information regarding Lougheed is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.