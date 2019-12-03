Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and the recovery of a significant amount of stolen jewelry.
On September 30, RCMP say they conducted a traffic stop in Clairmont.
During the traffic stop, Police say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, provided a false name.
Upon being advised he was under arrest for obstruction, the male driver attempted fleeing from police on foot.
According to RCMP, he was apprehended and subsequently identified as 36-year-old Adam Lougheed.
Lougheed has been charged with:
- Possession of Stolen Property over $5000
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Resist Arrest
A Judicial Interim Release hearing was held and Lougheed was released to appear in court. A warrant for the arrest of Lougheed has since been issued in relation to these, and other, outstanding charges.
The jewelry, valued at approximately $9100, has been returned to the owner.
Anyone with information regarding Lougheed is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.