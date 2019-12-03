NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men's Health and Teddy Bear...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to...
Read more
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and the recovery of a significant amount of stolen jewelry.

On September 30, RCMP say they conducted a traffic stop in Clairmont.

During the traffic stop, Police say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, provided a false name. 

- Advertisement -

Upon being advised he was under arrest for obstruction, the male driver attempted fleeing from police on foot. 

According to RCMP, he was apprehended and subsequently identified as 36-year-old Adam Lougheed.

Lougheed has been charged with:

  • Possession of Stolen Property over $5000
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Resist Arrest

A Judicial Interim Release hearing was held and Lougheed was released to appear in court. A warrant for the arrest of Lougheed has since been issued in relation to these, and other, outstanding charges.

The jewelry, valued at approximately $9100, has been returned to the owner.

Anyone with information regarding Lougheed is being asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articleHuskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

More Articles Like This

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to Councillors regarding the proposal of...
Read more

Financial Literacy workshop on teaching kids about money

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a workshop on the goals and challenges of raising...
Read more

Canada Energy Regulator releases new long-term energy outlook

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator has released its long-term energy outlook. The long-term energy outlook explores how...
Read more

BC SPCA’s North Peace Branch is seeking help with medical costs for a little senior dog, Mistletoe.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA’s North Peace Branch is seeking your help with medical costs for Mistletoe, a little...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv