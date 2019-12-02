Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges after search warrant execution

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have laid charges following a search warrant execution.

According to RCMP, in the Fall of 2019, they received information that there was stolen property, including firearms, at a residence in the city.

After completing an investigation Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant on November 29.

Advertisement

Once in the residence police located a rifle, a large amount of assorted calibres of ammunition and 20.8 grams of methamphetamine. In a detached garage, police seized another rifle and three bicycles. A third rifle was located in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

Charged with multiple charges for possession of firearms and a controlled substance is 46-year-old Jody Macdonald.

MacDonald is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 4, 2019.