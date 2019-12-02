Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following recovery of stolen vehicle

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have laid charges against two suspects following the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

On the evening of November 20, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit attended a complaint of a stolen truck at a gas station in Clairmont.

According to Police, RCMP located the truck and activated their emergency equipment.

While attempting to flee, Police say the suspect truck made contact with one of the police vehicles. The suspect truck continued north from the gas station, swerved to avoid another police vehicle and lost control. The truck hit the ditch, struck a fire hydrant and several trees before coming to a stop. The driver and passenger were arrested without further incident.

Facing multiple charges are 36-year-old Trevor Unrau and 27-year-old Travis Paradon-Netzlaw.

Both are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on December 9, 2019.