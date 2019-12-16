Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges following suspicious person complaint

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP have charged two people with drug and weapons offences, after receiving a suspicious persons complaint.

On Dec. 5, 2019, just after 1:30 a.m., RCMP received a call from a resident in the rural area of Sexsmith. The caller reported an unfamiliar car and two people at the end of his driveway. One occupant had approached the caller’s residence requesting help, saying the car was stuck. Feeling this was suspicious, the resident contacted the RCMP for assistance.

Police attended and located the car stuck in the ditch. Police identified the male and female occupants of the vehicle. Further investigation led police to locate 52 grams of methamphetamine, 18 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of cannabis, a loaded shotgun, ammunition, and brass knuckles.

Marissa LaLonde (34), of Peace River, has been charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x2

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Unsafe transport of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of Government Issued Documents

Fail to Comply with Recognizance x3

Kevin McCrea (31), of Peace River, has been charged with the following:

Unsafe transport of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Fail to Comply with Recognizance x4

Both LaLonde and McCrea are due to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2020.

This situation demonstrates the crucial role the public plays in helping police keep our communities safe. The RCMP would like to thank the public, and this resident, for the information provided to police.

If you have information regarding crime or suspicious activity, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.