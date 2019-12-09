Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges regarding stolen mail

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have executed a search warrant and laid charges against several people, following reports from concerned citizens.

According to RCMP, they had received numerous calls from the public reporting concerns at a home in the neighbourhood of Highland Park. Based on the information provided by the public, RCMP was granted a warrant to search the property.

During the search warrant, on December 1, RCMP located 10 people inside the residence, all of whom were taken into custody while police investigated.

The search of the residence led police to locate 46 pieces of mail, belonging to 46 different individuals.

Also during the search warrant, RCMP was able to seize stolen property, drugs, and ammunition.

As a result of the investigation and search, RCMP have charged 41-year-old Nathan Jones, 31-year-old Daryl Pearson, and 37-year-old Christopher Hanson, all of Grande Prairie.

All others arrested in the residence were released with no charges.

Jones and Hanson appeared in Court on December 4, while Pearson is scheduled to appear on December 18.